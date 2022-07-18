Los Tres Tacos ribbon cutting ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The newest addition to the Los Tres community has officially been added to the community. The new location is located just off of US Highway 41 directly next to Buffalo Wild Wings.
Los Tres Tacos celebrated its grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday.
It was a packed house as people waited outside the door to get their hands on the newest Mexican cuisine out of Terre Haute.
The new location takes over after Jimmy Johns relocated earlier this year.
Los Tres Tacos consists of a brand new menu and will have indoor and outdoor seating.
Owner Abel Fernandez explained that despite a long process, it is always rewarding when celebrating a grand opening.
"It's been a challenge because it takes almost nine months to get it done, but now we are here today and we are so glad," Fernandez said. "It's a great feeling...my body is shaking, actually."