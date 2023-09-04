Looking for help with debt or your credit scores? The BBB says watch out for these scams

Some companies promise consumers help with their debt or credit scores but leave them in more debt.

That's according to a recent study from the Better Business Bureau. The study looked into companies in the debt relief, consolidation and credit repair industries.

It found a pattern of high fees and exaggerated promises. The BBB has over 11,000 reports from these industries. Some complaints say the plans those companies put them on put them in worse debt or lowered their credit scores even more.

There are a few tips to avoid these predatory companies:

Don't pay anything until you're sure the service is given

If they try to rush you, that could be a bad sign

If the company guarantees things that are too good, it probably isn't genuine

Learn more from the BBB here or FTC here.