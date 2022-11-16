 Skip to main content
...SNOW SHOWERS MAY CAUSE REDUCED VISIBILITY AND MINOR
ACCUMULATION TODAY...

Scattered snow showers are expected today across central Indiana.
Brief bursts of snow could cause significant visibility
reductions and cause dangerous travel conditions. Any snow
accumulation should be minor, but a few slick spots on roadways
are possible.

Looking for assistance with winter electric bills? Watch out for these scams

  • Updated
Thermostat
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cold weather means higher energy bills, and some families will be searching for help with the cost.

Scammers may be looking for ways to exploit the challenges of winter.

So, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of utility scams.

Watch out for specific tactics. Scammers may try to demand immediate payment through unorthodox methods like wiring money or using gift cards.

They may offer money to get your personal information.

Be on the lookout for suspicious emails or texts with links to pay overdue bills.

The attorney general says to contact his office if you believe you have been the victim of any scam or attempted scam.

