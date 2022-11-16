Looking for assistance with winter electric bills? Watch out for these scams

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cold weather means higher energy bills, and some families will be searching for help with the cost.

Scammers may be looking for ways to exploit the challenges of winter.

So, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of utility scams.

Watch out for specific tactics. Scammers may try to demand immediate payment through unorthodox methods like wiring money or using gift cards.

They may offer money to get your personal information.

Be on the lookout for suspicious emails or texts with links to pay overdue bills.

The attorney general says to contact his office if you believe you have been the victim of any scam or attempted scam.