Looking for a new job? Look out for this scam

There's a job scam going around targeting people looking for employment.
The Better Business Bureau has received multiple reports of people falling victim.
What the BBB says will help you keep your personal information safe.
Here's how it works. You'll receive a message from someone wanting to hire you. Then in order to interview you they'll get you to download an app called "Telegram."
During this process, they will try and get personal info from you.
Scammers will try and get your social security number, and they will even try to send you a fake check trying to get your money.
An official with the BBB, Jennifer Adamany, says it's important to validate the information.
"Anytime you're searching for a new job, it's just as important for you to research and identify the employer as it is for them to do that with the potential employee," Adamany said.