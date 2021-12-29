Looking for a financial New Year's resolution? These ideas may help

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
JANUARY 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, January 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Looking for a financial New Year's resolution? These ideas may help

  • 0
Looking for a financial New Year's resolution? These ideas may help

The recent surge in Omicron cases may have put a halt to many of your holiday plans. But it also may give you extra time to consider your goals in the new year.

 Adobe Stock

The recent surge in Omicron cases may have put a halt to many of your holiday plans. But it also may give you extra time to consider your goals in the new year.

If improving your finances is on your list of resolutions, here are some ideas to consider.

Jump start your career

If your plan is to nail down a new job in the new year, figure out how much you're really making at your current job, which is far more than just your salary. Doing this will help you more realistically compare the value of any new offers that come your way with the value of your current compensation and benefits package.

Remember, too, when a prospective employer offers you a job, there's a lot more to negotiate than your salary. Here are some tips on how to secure the best compensation package for yourself.

Also, how you quit your current job will tell people a lot about you. Do yourself a favor and quit in the most professional way. You never know when your path with your soon-to-be-ex boss may cross again.

Get life insurance

The pandemic has been a bracing reminder that we could die sooner than expected. And that means you could inadvertently leave people you love in the lurch. If that concerns you and you are thinking about getting life insurance or increasing what your employer offers, here's a rundown of whether you need it, how much it makes sense to get and what it may cost.

Start planning your retirement

If you hope to retire in the next 10 years, it's time to map out a strategy. Having a well-thought-out plan will minimize the stress that comes with such a big transition -- and maximize your financial security. Here are 5 key things to do now.

Even if you're not that close to retirement, it is good to have at least some of your nest egg in tax-free savings vehicles. You might look into opening a Roth IRA, even if you think you make too much to be eligible.

Something else to consider: Finding ways to protect your nest egg from inflation.

Invest in real estate

If you're one of the many prospective first-time homebuyers who has been searching for a house, this year was a tough one, with fierce competition and home prices rising at record rates. But don't get caught up in the frenzy. Start by reassessing your budget and figuring out exactly what you can afford.

Whether you're hoping to buy a new home or refinance the one you've already got, a big question will be whether to get a 30-year mortgage or opt for a shorter term loan. Here are the factors to consider.

Or are you wondering if it makes sense to invest in a rental property? It very well might, but only if you know what it takes to become a landlord.

Learn more about crypto

If you think 2022 may be the year you decide to give bitcoin and other digital assets a try, know what you're getting into before throwing money at an investment opportunity. It's still a very Wild West-y space, despite the fact that lawmakers and regulators are starting to lay down rules to better protect investors.

Remember, too, you will owe tax on your crypto trades, which will soon be reportable to the IRS.

Get on the same page with your partner

Getting married, moving in together or just want to handle money decisions better with your partner? Since money can be such a tough topic for couples -- explosive even -- here are some good ground rules and practices you may want to follow to keep the peace at home when it comes to your family budget.

-- CNN's Kathryn Vasel and Anna Bahney contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.