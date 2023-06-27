Look up! 434th Air Refueling Wing to make flyovers across the state today, including Terre Haute

If you live in Terre Haute, you might want to look up this afternoon.
The 434th Air Refueling Wing, based out of Indiana's Grissom Air Reserve Base, will hold flyovers around the Hoosier state, and parts of Kentucky.
This is the 100th anniversary of the first-ever time military crews passed gasoline by hose from one plane to another. U.S. Army Air Service aviators 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert gassed up a plane flying below them. The pilots of that plane were Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter.
To commemorate the day, the 434th will conduct flyovers across the state.
They are scheduled to be over Terre Haute at a reduced altitude at 1:02 p.m. If you catch pictures or videos of the flyover, send them to us at News10@wthitv.com.
You can find their full schedule for Tuesday below.
- 12:19 p.m. - Notre Dame campus
- 12:27 p.m. - Indiana Dunes State Park
- 12:47 p.m. - Purdue campus
- 1:02 p.m. - Downtown Terre Haute
- 1:13 p.m. - Indiana University campus
- 1:15 p.m. - Lake Monroe
- 1:34 p.m. - Downtown Evansville
- 1:50 p.m. - Downtown Clarksville, KY
- 2:29 p.m. - Florence, KY
- 2:46 p.m. - Shelbyville Army National Guard Station
- 2:51 p.m. - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 3:04 p.m. - Downtown Kokomo
- 3:07 - Grissom ARB