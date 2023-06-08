Loogootee to hold first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride event

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - June is known as Pride Month.
The goal of Pride Month is to promote equality and acceptance and show those who may be struggling with their sexuality that they're not alone.
Tracy Brown-Salsman and his husband Tim are excited to participate in Pride events this month.
This year, they get to do it without having to leave town.
The first-ever pride event will be held in downtown Loogootee on Saturday around the fountain.
"The suicide rates are so high among the LGBTQ+ youth and we've got to put a stop to that.
Tracy says Pride events are important.
It shows those who may be struggling with their sexuality that they're not alone.
"So many young people leave Loogootee to find their peace of mind because they don't feel welcome here. They can feel welcome here," said Tracy.
According to Tracy's husband, Tim, the idea for a pride festival in Loogootee has been in the works for over a year now.
"Trace and I started going to the city council meetings saying we'd like to have a pride fest. I guess we did kind of start the ball but it was the community that kept encouraging us to move forward."
And moving forward they did, but it wasn't an easy process.
"We did have to end up talking to the ACLU about this situation."
Tracy told News 10 council members ended up voting unanimously to approve the event.
"It was a great feeling. I was a little shocked that everyone voted yes because there was a lot of pushback from a few of the council members.
Tracy says both residents and businesses in Loogootee have been helping out by donating money or services.
"There is a lot of support but I think people were staying silent about their support until this all came about because they were in the closet so to speak themselves."
The event takes place on Saturday, June 10 starting at 10am at the Diversity Fountain in Loogootee.
If you are interested in donating to Loogootee's Pride organization, you can do so by clicking here.