Loogootee man charged with murder for cold case in Georgia dating back to the 80s

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Loogootee man was arrested in connection to a murder dating back to the 80s.
In August of last year, the Washington Police Department was contacted by police in Monroe County, Georgia.
Police in Georgia asked the Washington Police Department to help investigate 59-year-old Larry Padgett Jr. for a murder that took place in 1989.
Following their investigation, officers from Washington arrested Padgett for murder.
The murder and investigation
The murder Padgett is accused of took place on November 21, 1989. That's when hunters in Georgia found the body of 23-year-old Mary Louicile Willfong.
An autopsy revealed Willfong had been sexually assaulted. Her cause of death was ruled strangulation.
Police developed several suspects but said the DNA did not match the evidence taken from the victim. That's when the case went cold.
In 2019, using new technology, investigators reopened the case. Police say that evidence pointed investigators to Padgett.
Working with the Washington Police Department, the FBI gathered additional evidence from Padgett. That new evidence resulted in a DNA match from Willfong's body.