Loogootee man behind bars on child porn charges

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Loogootee man is behind bars for alleged crimes involving children.
Ryan Watkins, 45, from Loogootee, is facing charges after police claim he had child pornography.
Watkins was arrested after a joint investigation with Loogootee police, Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Digital Forensics Unit.
Police said the investigation into Watkins started in January after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips.
Watkins was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography under 12 years old.