Longtime community servant retiring after decades of service

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Longtime community servant retiring after decades of service

  • Updated
edwards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jim Edwards will retire as Program Director of Ryves Youth Center at the end of this month.

Edwards has been a champion for the children and families of Ryves neighborhood for 40 years. He started his career with Catholic Charities as a volunteer. Catholic Charities Terre Haute founder John E. Etling offered him a position to be the first program director at what was then called Ryves Hall.

“Jim Edwards embodies the spirit and essence of our Agency. Each day he puts our guests and children in the type of environment where they can succeed. His kindness, caring nature and genuine care for our community is always the driving force for his service,” expressed John C. Etling, Agency Director for Catholic Charities. “The children that come to Ryves Youth Center have in Jim a trusted and loyal servant leader. We are forever grateful for his dedication of time, energy, and love for our community.”

The community is invited to celebrate his retirement at an open house on Wednesday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m. in the lower level of Ryves Youth Center at 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute.

