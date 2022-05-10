Longtime community servant retiring after decades of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jim Edwards will retire as Program Director of Ryves Youth Center at the end of this month.
Edwards has been a champion for the children and families of Ryves neighborhood for 40 years. He started his career with Catholic Charities as a volunteer. Catholic Charities Terre Haute founder John E. Etling offered him a position to be the first program director at what was then called Ryves Hall.
“Jim Edwards embodies the spirit and essence of our Agency. Each day he puts our guests and children in the type of environment where they can succeed. His kindness, caring nature and genuine care for our community is always the driving force for his service,” expressed John C. Etling, Agency Director for Catholic Charities. “The children that come to Ryves Youth Center have in Jim a trusted and loyal servant leader. We are forever grateful for his dedication of time, energy, and love for our community.”
The community is invited to celebrate his retirement at an open house on Wednesday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m. in the lower level of Ryves Youth Center at 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute.