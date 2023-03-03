Long Covid is associated with significantly increased risk of death, heart and lung problems, study finds

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, March
11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central Indiana

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals
of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region.
Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may
cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph. Isolated
higher gusts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 2 to 4 hour period of intense wind gusts
are anticipated between 4 and 10 pm. Peak gusts at 60 mph will
be possible with locally higher gusts to near 70 mph.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Long Covid is associated with significantly increased risk of death, heart and lung problems, study finds

  • 0
Long Covid is associated with significantly increased risk of death, heart and lung problems, study finds

In the year following infection, individuals who experience long Covid are at high risk for a range of adverse health outcomes, including a doubled risk of death, according to a new study

 Adobe Stock

As the nation anticipates the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency, new research is showing that some groups are still feeling the long-term impacts of the disease. In the year following infection, individuals who experience long Covid are at high risk for a range of adverse health outcomes, including a doubled risk of death, according to a new study published Friday in JAMA Health Forum.

The study examined insurance claims data for 13,435 adults with long Covid and 26,870 without Covid-19 during a 12-month follow-up period. Accounting for factors present prior to infection, the long Covid group experienced increased mortality, with 2.8% individuals with long Covid dying compared to 1.2% of those without long Covid.

Those with long Covid were also roughly two times more likely to experience cardiovascular events including arrhythmias, stroke, heart failure and coronary artery disease. Pulmonary conditions were also common. The risk of pulmonary embolism more than tripled while the risk of COPD and moderate or severe asthma nearly doubled for those with long Covid.

The study found that risks were greatest among individuals hospitalized within a month of a Covid infection.

"We know from published literature that long Covid can result in fatigue, headache and attention disorder," said Dr. Andrea DeVries, Staff Vice President for Health Services Research at Elevance Health and the lead author of the study. "While those conditions are concerning, the results from this study point to even more worrisome outcomes that can severely impact quality and length of life for individuals with long Covid."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines long Covid as having new, returning, or ongoing health issues more than four weeks after onset of initial infection. According to research by the CDC, one in five Covid-19 survivors ages 18 to 64 and one in four survivors 65 years or older experience an ongoing health issue that might be attributable to Covid-19 infection.

Long Covid has been associated with more than 200 signs and symptoms and 50 health conditions. Experts say the health consequences can last from months to years.

"We can only measure out as far as the pandemic has been happening, but early evidence suggests that a large portion of people who experienced post-Covid condition are doing so more than two years after their initial infection, which is basically as long as it could be," said Dr. Mark Czeisler who wrote a related editorial also published in JAMA Health Forum.

Research has shown that Covid reinfection substantially increases an individual's risk of death, hospitalization, and health consequences from long Covid. For example, the risk of cardiovascular disorders increases from 1.6 with one infection, to 3.0 with two infections and 4.8 with three or more infections.

"It's demonstrating that it's not like you have Covid once and then if you don't get acutely ill or you don't develop long Covid from that first infection that the coast is clear," said Czeisler, who was not involved in the study.

Other risk factors for long Covid include older age, being female, tobacco use, higher body mass index, and experiencing more symptoms during the acute Covid-19 illness. Being vaccinated prior to infection has been associated with a decreased risk of long Covid, according to previous research.

The study authors say these findings call for continued efforts to prevent Covid-19 infections and enhanced health monitoring of individuals after an infection.

"The biggest takeaway is that long Covid is a health condition that we need to continue to study and take seriously," said DeVries.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you