Lockdown lifted at Terre Haute City Hall after judge receives threat

  • Updated
Terre Haute City Hall

A Terre Haute Police car sit’s outside of Terre Haute City Hall. 

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The all clear has been given after police said someone made a threatening call to Terre Haute City Hall.

It happened Monday morning, just before noon.

The Terre Haute Police Department says someone called and threatened violence against the city court judge. While police investigated, city hall went on lockdown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not said if they have a suspect or not but did say the investigation is ongoing. 

City hall has since reopened.

