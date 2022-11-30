Locals enjoying the holiday season with non-alcoholic beverages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the holiday season, many people enjoy having cocktails, but not everyone wants alcohol included.
One local recovery group plans on staying in for the holidays.
"Club Soda" is a local recovery center in Terre Haute. They have a program that helps recovering alcoholics. The program is based on the 12-step process.
It's easy to get overwhelmed during the holiday season, and many people in recovery find it harder to stay sober.
"Yea, there's a lot of people separated from their families, you know, their kids, and the holidays, as you know, are dreary, everything, winter months. They get depressed, and you know, the first thing they want to do is go the bottle or drugs," said Kevin Ball, director of "Club Soda."
"Charlie's Pub & Grub" is a local bar in Terre Haute that offers non-alcoholic cocktails for those who don't want to drink.
The manager says virgin drinks are very popular, and they will make any drink the customers want.
"We do a lot of the virgins, that's actually quite popular, where you know, if you're just not feeling like doing any alcohol, but want a Bahama Mama, we'll make that without the rum in it," said Sean McCaffery, General Manager of "Charlie's Pub & Grub."
McCaffrey is aware some people might drink beyond their limits but hopes customers will make smart choices if they decide to drink.
"I'm hoping it's safe. We encourage you any time you come out, especially here. you have a designated driver," said McCaffrey.
To help make the holiday season smooth for those struggling, "Club Soda" is hosting a New Year's Eve party.
"It's a dj we have here. it's usually from 8 pm to 1 am, and everyone's here playing games, enjoying themselves, dancing, you know, bringing in the new year clean, sober, and happy," said Ball.
