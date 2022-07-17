 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Locals are enjoying this year's Sullivan County 4-H Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
GOAT

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several fairs are taking place right now throughout the Wabash Valley. Let's take a look now at this year's Sullivan County 4-H Fair.

Sunday was the Wabash Valley Community Foundation Fay at the fair, and what bett  way to celebrate the 4-H fair fun than with a bunch of animals!

The day included a 4-h English Horse Show, a Rabbit Show, a Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull, and the Goat Olympics.

One 4-H parent and member for many years tells us how 4-H teaches many important life lessons for kids and adults alike.

"It's a lot of responsibility," Brian Woods, one of the 4-H parents, said. "They set the phone down, they go out to the barn, they work with the animals, they take responsibility for the animals. It's a great growth thing for the kids to be responsible for something at a younger age."

For more information on this year's fair, click here.

Recommended for you