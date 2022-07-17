Locals are enjoying this year's Sullivan County 4-H Fair

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several fairs are taking place right now throughout the Wabash Valley. Let's take a look now at this year's Sullivan County 4-H Fair.
Sunday was the Wabash Valley Community Foundation Fay at the fair, and what bett way to celebrate the 4-H fair fun than with a bunch of animals!
The day included a 4-h English Horse Show, a Rabbit Show, a Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull, and the Goat Olympics.
One 4-H parent and member for many years tells us how 4-H teaches many important life lessons for kids and adults alike.
"It's a lot of responsibility," Brian Woods, one of the 4-H parents, said. "They set the phone down, they go out to the barn, they work with the animals, they take responsibility for the animals. It's a great growth thing for the kids to be responsible for something at a younger age."
