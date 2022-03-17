Zoning board approves variance for casino, hotel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Churchill Downs' plans to build a casino and hotel on the east side of Terre Haute took another major step forward.

On Thursday morning, the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a variance for the project. This will allow CDI to build a 150-foot tall hotel. The City limits those projects to 125 feet due to its proximity to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration must also approve the plans before the project can break ground. An attorney representing CDI indicated he expects an answer from the FAA by the Area Planning Commission's next meeting. That will take place in early April.

If all goes well, groundbreaking could happen in May.