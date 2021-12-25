Vigo County Solid Waste Management celebrates successful year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is celebrating a successful year of recycling.
Executive Director Karrum Nasser says the district collected more than 300 tons of recyclables this year. That's up from 160 tons in 2020. The district took in 52 tons of electronics compared to 19 tons last year. It also offered ten more township cleanups than 2020.
Nasser says, "The tox-away event was very successful for us. It's an expensive event but we probably saved over 200 tons of electronics, white goods, chemicals to be going in our waterways or into the landfill so that was an event that we were very proud of."
Nasser says the district plans to offer even more in the new year. He is planning more township cleanups, wants to offer evening hours, and a new app should be ready soon. It will allow the public to learn more about where they can recycle their items. The app will also include information about upcoming recycling events.
The district is not taxpayer funded. Services are offered with money collected from Sycamore Ridge Landfill tipping fees.
