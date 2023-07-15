Vigo County CASA collects over 13,000 cans for child abuse awareness

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the last day for the Vigo County Fair, and one local organization is wrapping up a successful event.

Vigo County CASA is on its final day for its We-Can-A-Thon. CASA directors say they have gotten 13,384 cans since July 9. That’s 2,230 cans a day! It’s all in support of raising money for CASA and awareness for child abuse. 

The donations are still coming in...

"We were brought in from Murdock Racing Club, brought in a lot of cans that we are gonna have to count. We also got 2 more donations this morning of over 9 bags so we got a lot - we're gonna look like Popeye by the time we're done cashing cans today," said Glenna Cheesman, Vigo County CASA director.

CASA is hoping to collect 300,000 cans overall. The collection will continue after the fair until the end of the year.

To donate, click here.

