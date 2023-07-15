Vigo County CASA collects over 13,000 cans for child abuse awareness

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the last day for the Vigo County Fair, and one local organization is wrapping up a successful event.
Vigo County CASA is on its final day for its We-Can-A-Thon. CASA directors say they have gotten 13,384 cans since July 9. That’s 2,230 cans a day! It’s all in support of raising money for CASA and awareness for child abuse.
The donations are still coming in...
"We were brought in from Murdock Racing Club, brought in a lot of cans that we are gonna have to count. We also got 2 more donations this morning of over 9 bags so we got a lot - we're gonna look like Popeye by the time we're done cashing cans today," said Glenna Cheesman, Vigo County CASA director.
CASA is hoping to collect 300,000 cans overall. The collection will continue after the fair until the end of the year.
To donate, click here.