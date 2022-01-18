Terre Haute Humane Society raises thousands in Betty White Challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society shared the totals of its Betty White Challenge with us as they already have plans to look forward.
On Tuesday, the humane society said their challenge helped find a forever home for 25 animals while raising $4,000 in donations.
Over the weekend, they offered half-off donations on pets while having a giveaway, cookies, and various other treats for all who went.
The Terre Haute Humane Society will hold a Hot Chocolate Open House this coming weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 to 4:00, you can stop in and grab some hot chocolate and learn about volunteering, fostering and adopting.