TERRE HAUTE DAY: Bike donations needed, tournament slots open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Come home to the 812! That is what organizers of Terre Haute Day want you to do.
Terre Haute Day is an annual celebration of black history and excellence. It coincides with Juneteenth. That's June 19, which is the official day slavery ended in the United States. It was on that day in 1865 slaves in Texas were finally told they were free. This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
This year, Terre Haute Day celebrations start Friday, June 17 with live music at Charlie's Pub and Grub from 7 p.m. to midnight. The Juneteenth celebration is the next day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Center. You can enjoy free food, a kids zone, black business expo, 3 on 3 basketball tournament and a bike giveaway.
You can still help organizers with this community event. Bike donations are needed. You can drop off new bikes at Phoenix Elite Gym. It is located in the basement of The Meadows Shopping Center.
You can also register for the basketball tournament. The winning team will walk away with a $2,000 cash prize. It is free to enter. You must be 18 or older to play.
