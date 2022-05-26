Sponsors needed for future Blacktop Camps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All the slots are full for a new basketball camp is Terre Haute but those behind the effort say they are still looking for sponsors for next year.
The Blacktop Camp is a free program for kids interested in learning more about basketball. It is happening June 27 through July 2. The camp will end with volunteers sprucing up Spencer park.
This camp would not be possible without the help of local businesses and community partners. An organizer says she is already looking for help for next year.
For more information, contact Morgan Wilson at Phoenix Elite Gym or DJ Shouse at Beast Training.