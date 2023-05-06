Sisters of Providence blessed motorcyclists and their motorcycles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's spring season and that means it's also motorcycle season. And May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods did a blessing over motorcyclists today! They received a safety and protection blessing while they travel on the roads.
Each cyclist got a prayer card and a button of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin to carry with them. Sister Paula Damiano says this is just one way to ensure safety on the roads.
"We just want to raise people's awareness of the importance of being careful. As a motorcyclist, as well as a driver of a car, we share the road with one another," Damiano said.
Next year, the sisters hope to add a charity ride to the event!