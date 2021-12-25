Rescue center accepting live Christmas trees for big cats

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - The big cats at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana would love to sink their claws into your live Christmas tree.
The rescue is accepting trees stripped of tinsel, garland, and ornaments. The rescue's head keeper says playing with the trees is an enriching experience for the animals.
Rebecca Stevenson says, "A Christmas tree has a strong scent and the cats, what they do is they rub all over it to get that scent off and their scent on the tree so they really enjoy trying to do that."
Stevenson gave News 10 a preview of how the big cats will act with their trees. She gave a present to a tiger named Rocky. The gift was just a cardboard box wrapped in Christmas paper. Rocky swatted, chased, and tore into it.
The gift was actually a part of a rescue fundraiser. Stevenson explains that, each season, all the cats are put on the naughty list. They don't make it onto the nice list until they are sponsored. Then, the cats get a gift and the sponsor gets a picture of their big cat enjoying their present. Stevenson says every cat landed on the nice list this year.
You can still support the rescue center in other ways like making a reservation to visit, ordering items on the center's wish list, or sending money.
You can learn more about the rescue and ways to donate by clicking here.