Progress being made on Washington school's Hatchet Hollow field

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana school corporation is almost done with a significant renovation.
It's not a classroom getting redone, though.
The Hatchet Hollow athletic area in Washington has been undergoing a dramatic transformation.
Last December, the school board approved upgrading the field, bleachers, restrooms, and locker room space.
It's a project Washington Community School Superintendent Kevin Frank says was long overdue.
"The field surface was pretty rough. It had hardened up over the years. The visitor side locker room was a building that had gone past its time and needed to go."
Hatchet Hollow has served the school since 1938.
While the primary use will be for football games, Frank says the field can be used for much more.
"It's a space that serves our marching band, it's a space that will serve our PE and gym classes from grades 5 through high school. Our ROTC is also a student group that utilizes it."
The work on the field is complete, and students on the football team began practicing last week.
Unfortunately, there has been a delay in getting the bleachers installed.
"For the first game on August 25, we will have to use portable bleachers and ask fans to bring their chairs. We'll have spaces where people can set their chairs up and watch that first game."
Frank says seeing the upgrades take place has been a fun experience.
"What's been fun this summer are all of the bystanders and curiosity of people and them watching the project as it unfolded."
Frank says he expects the bleachers will be installed for the next home game on September 8.