POLITICAL ALERT: Illinois redistricting impacts congressional candidates

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois counties in the Wabash Valley could have new representatives in the United States Congress, but it's not necessarily because incumbents have competition this election season.
Earlier this year, Illinois's congressional district map was redrawn and the changes are significant. Now, at least one congressman is running in a new district and another could represent essentially all of downstate Illinois.
This is the old map showing the 12th, 13th and 15th districts. Republican Congressman Mike Bost currently represents the 12th district, Republican Rodney Davis represents the 13th district and Republican Mary Miller represents the 15th district.
Here's the new map. The new 12th District now follows Interstate 64, Interstate 70, up into Effingham, and down state. It loses some urban areas but gains 23 new counties. The new 15th includes Edgar county and cuts across the state.
Taking a look at this side-by-side comparison you can see the drastic changes. Most Wabash Valley counties now fall in District 12. Incumbent Congressman Mike Bost has already announced his plans to run for re-election in the now greatly expanded district.
Congressman Mike Bost of Murphysboro says, "I think that this new map is troublesome to many people around the state and that's why I joined on with the fact that they need to look at it very, very closely. But do I believe that this district, that the people that live in this district are all similar as far as their lives and how they want to be represented and what they're beliefs are, yes."
Incumbent Rodney Davis is also running again, but this time in the 15th district.
Congressman Rodney Davis of Taylorville says, "I'll be running in what is the new 15th district because it includes my hometown of Taylorville and I only run where I live. And, as a matter of fact, I'm the only republican incumbent that is in that district, that actually lives in the new 15th district."
Congresswoman Mary Miller of Oakland lives outside the new 15th district, but not by far. She has not announced her political plans but she has options. The United States Constitution only stipulates a person must live in the state they want to represent in congress. It does not say a person must live in the district.
Both Davis and Bost agree the new map is troublesome but say the communities they hope to represent in Washington, D.C. share the same values and concerns. Bost is already looking at the new map to decide where offices should go.
"If you look at the district, probably the most central location in Mount Vernon and we'll have a fulltime office in Mount Vernon, we'll have a fulltime office in Carbondale."
He says, if elected, he also plans to open six satellite offices in the district.