Police Week: Honoring Heroes with Memorial March and Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) – Wabash Valley law enforcement is being represented in the nation’s capital this weekend. Officers are there for National Police Week ceremonies.
The sound of bagpipes filled the air Saturday during the Annual Memorial March and Service, organized by the National Conference of Law Enforcement Emerald Societies. Officers flooded the streets to take in the music and pay tribute to fallen heroes.
News 10’s Rondrell Moore is in Washington, D.C. this weekend as local police honor Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. He died on the job last year. Moore spoke with Vigo County Drug Task Force Detective Larry Hopper about being a part of the weekend ceremonies and events.
“You know, the families that come here and the way that they look at the police officers, and everyone involved, you can just feel their emotions.”
