Plans for new trail move forward

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to create a trail in Vigo County can move forward after two county council votes Tuesday night, but the council has yet to approve funding.
The trail would be built on a stretch of abandoned railroad tracks in Riley.
Commissioners have asked the council to approve more than a million dollars for the project.
That vote was tabled, but the council did approve two other measures that allow the county to express interest in the property and buy it.
