Person hurt in West Terre Haute fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One person is hurt following a fire in West Terre Haute.
The call for help came in around 8 o’clock Monday morning from a home near Leslie Place. Sugar Creek Fire Department, New Goshen Fire and Rescue, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, West Terre Haute Police and Duke Energy responded to the scene.
We're told one person was injured and taken to a local hospital.
News 10 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire and extent of the damage.
This story will be updated.