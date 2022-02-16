Overnight fire destroys Parke County ambulance, two crew members suffer smoke inhalation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County EMS says they lost an ambulance after an early morning fire.
It happened at around 1:30 Wednesday morning at their station in Rockville.
According to officials, an ambulance returned from a call around 40 minutes before its engine caught fire.
Parke County EMS says it lost the ambulance, and two others are out of service.
Two crews members were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation. They were treated and released.
Officials said they have plans in place to keep the county covered with ambulance service while Parke County EMS recovers.