National Weather Service offering virtual winter weather spotter training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help the National Weather Service and Storm Team 10 spot severe winter weather.
Local weather spotters play a critical role in reporting conditions so the information can get out to the public. That's why the National Weather Service is offering virtual winter weather training. You'll be able to learn about types of winter precipitation, how to properly measure snowfall and how to report the information you gather.
There are four training dates in December. The sessions are the same so you only need to go to one of them. You have to register for a session.
Virtual Winter Weather Spotter and Safety Training Dates and Times
Monday, December 6 - 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 11 - 11 a.m.
Thursday, December 16 - 1 p.m.
Monday, December 20 - 6 p.m.
Click here for more information and to register.