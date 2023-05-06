Local high school students hosts a picnic for Clay County veterans

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local high school students hosted a nice picnic for veterans.
The program called Jobs for America's Graduates or JAG at Northview High School in Brazil hosted this event.
This picnic has been around for at least 10 years now. Program leaders say that Clay County has one of the highest veteran populations in Indiana. And that this is just one way to say thank you to local heroes.
"We're giving back to these veterans because there's so many here. We're so glad to see them. We advertise it around. We're just really glad to give back to the community and give veterans their thank you's for the service that they did," said Nathaniel Reedy, President of JAG at Northview.
Reedy was happy to see everyone come together to recognize and honor our veterans in such a simple but significant way.