Local church installs blessing box

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Members of the Maryland Community church's bible study created a blessing box to be put in their park for people in need.
This box includes food, hats, books, and items for babies. These items are available to anyone in need. Encouraging signs were also created and put around the park to lift people's spirits. members of the church say this box will provide hope and support to those in need.
"Just as we see the need we will keep it filled and so we're very excited" says Susan Mardis.
The blessing box is located at 2000 N 13th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804