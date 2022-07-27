Local artist set to create a sculpture for upcoming Purple Eagles Plaza

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local artist Bill Wolfe is sculpting another bird. This time, it's in honor of Garfield High School.
Wolfe's newest sculpture will honor the Garfield Purple Eagles.
Swope Art Gallery executive director Fred Nation made the announcement today.
The sculpture will sit on the school's former location at 12th and Maple Avenue. That's the area of the soon-to-bo established Purple Eagle Plaza.
Wolfe hopes the area will become a hot spot for artistic creation in the future.
"I think that it will be a catalyst, hopefully, of bringing sculpture and the arts to 12 Points. Make 12 Points the artistic hub of the area," Wolfe told us.
To donate to the Purple Eagles Plaza campaign, check out this link.