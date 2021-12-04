Lights, music, and magic - the annual Light Your Way Parade is back

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - Lights, music, and magic -- the annual Light Your Way Christmas Parade returned to downtown Terre Haute Sunday evening!
Saint Mary of the Woods College partnered with Miracle on 7th Street to make this possible.
After a hiatus last year, the 5th annual parade was back to spread some holiday cheer!
High schools, churches, local organizations, and even a guest appearance from Santa Claus himself led the pack!
The parade route began on 5th Street, went east on Wabash, and continued until 9th Street.
Organizers say it was so great to see everyone in the Christmas spirit!