Kids in the 4-H program at the Vigo County Fair learn more about raising animals

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair is on day 2 of summer fun!
One of the biggest attractions of the fair is the 4-H program. Many Vigo County kids have the chance to show off their animals while being a part of 4-H.
And it's more than just showing them off. The kids help raise these farm animals from birth. 4-H organizers say that this is a huge learning experience for them.
"That entire time they're learning record keeping, responsibility, just the in and out daily care - learning about animal husbandry and what goes into all aspects of agriculture," said Sara Haag, 4-H extension educator.
Don't forget to check out the Vigo County Fair that continues until July 15th!