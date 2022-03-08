'Jaws of Life' used to rescue driver in Terre Haute crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was rescued from his car after it overturned in Terre Haute early Tuesday morning.
Terre Haute police and emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at 6th and Farrington streets shortly before 3 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found an overturned car.
Emergency crews had to use Jaws of Life to free the male driver from the vehicle.
According to WTHI's photographer at the scene, it appeared that the driver struck three other vehicles.
The driver was able to walk to the ambulance after being rescued.
A cause for the crash has not yet been released.