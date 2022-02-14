 Skip to main content
INDOT looking for you to join its team

INDOT to host a virtual job fair

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for you to join its team.

INDOT West Central is hosting job fairs on Thursday.

The department is looking for Construction project inspectors, a Testing Lab Supervisor, and technician.

The fairs will be this Thursday from 10 A.M. until 3 P.M. 

The fairs will take place at different INDOT locations:

  • Cloverdale Subdistrict, 10 High Street, Cloverdale
  • Frankfort Subdistrict, 1675 W. S.R. 28, Frankfort
  • West Lafayette Subdistrict, 2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette
  • Terre Haute Subdistrict, 5693 East Sony Dr, Terre Haute
  • Crawfordsville Subdistrict, 41 West 300 North, Crawfordsville

