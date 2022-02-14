INDOT looking for you to join its team

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for you to join its team.
INDOT West Central is hosting job fairs on Thursday.
The department is looking for Construction project inspectors, a Testing Lab Supervisor, and technician.
The fairs will be this Thursday from 10 A.M. until 3 P.M.
The fairs will take place at different INDOT locations:
- Cloverdale Subdistrict, 10 High Street, Cloverdale
- Frankfort Subdistrict, 1675 W. S.R. 28, Frankfort
- West Lafayette Subdistrict, 2319 U.S. 231, West Lafayette
- Terre Haute Subdistrict, 5693 East Sony Dr, Terre Haute
- Crawfordsville Subdistrict, 41 West 300 North, Crawfordsville