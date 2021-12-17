HAPPENING TODAY: Red Kettle donations outside 2 local stores to be doubled

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Salvation Army is getting a big boost today thanks to a local businessman. He is encouraging you to get involved.
Today is expected to be a big donation day for the Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers will be outside Baesler's Market" and Hobby Lobby. Market owner Bob Baesler is donating $2,500 to match cash donations at those stores today.
Baesler is gifting the money to inspire shoppers to give this season. The money will make a big difference.
Salvation Army Captain Jeremy Fingar says, "Any given Christmas we will help anywhere between 2,100 and 2,500 families between groceries, rent, utility assistance, Christmas assistance, warming and sheltering."
Red Kettle donations in Terre Haute are behind $15,000, according to Fingar.
The Salvation Army hopes the community will follow Bob Baesler's example and give hope to those in need today.