Group set to leave from Robinson on Saturday morning to help tornado victims

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Helping those in need. That's the mission for locals out of Robinson, Illinois.
The whole community is getting involved in the efforts. It includes Marathon and Hershey.
Organizers tell us that they will be taking two semis full of donations as well as eight enclosed trailers.
The group is asking for help getting the donations to Kentucky.
Organizers told us they are leaving Saturday morning at 8:00 from the Robinson Courthouse.
"It's unbelievable what this community of Crawford County of Illinois can do and will do without being asked. It's kind of a blessing. In the end, it seems like the tragedy brought out the best in so many people," Don Goueil, from Marathon, said.