Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Groundhog Day Winter Weather 2022: Duke Energy on Potential Power Outages

  • Updated
  • 0
Duke Energy
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Lineworkers are preparing for long workdays as a second round of winter weather arrives in the Wabash Valley.

Groundhog Day Winter Storm 2022: Power Outages and Reminders

According to Duke Energy, the Wabash Valley made it through the first round of winter weather without any major outages. Now, as more snow gets dumped and winds pick up, crews are ready to respond to outage reports. 

Groundhog Day Winter Storm 2022: Power Outages and Downed Lines

Manager at the Terre Haute facility, Rick Burger says 1,500 additional employees have responded to the Midwest region and 300 are in Indiana.

Groundhog Day Winter Storm 2022: Power Outage Concerns and Reminders

News 10’s Heather Good spoke with Burger on News 10 this Morning about outage concerns and what the public can do before and after the power goes out.

Outages

Duke Energy reports 175 customers are without power near Dugger. 

Outage near Dugger

