Groundhog Day Winter Weather 2022: Duke Energy on Potential Power Outages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Lineworkers are preparing for long workdays as a second round of winter weather arrives in the Wabash Valley.
According to Duke Energy, the Wabash Valley made it through the first round of winter weather without any major outages. Now, as more snow gets dumped and winds pick up, crews are ready to respond to outage reports.
Manager at the Terre Haute facility, Rick Burger says 1,500 additional employees have responded to the Midwest region and 300 are in Indiana.
News 10’s Heather Good spoke with Burger on News 10 this Morning about outage concerns and what the public can do before and after the power goes out.
Update on power outages with Duke Energy https://t.co/y34t6Vkdzt— Heather Good (@HeatherGoodWTHI) February 3, 2022
Outages
Duke Energy reports 175 customers are without power near Dugger.