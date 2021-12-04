First-ever District 6 Christmas brings dozens of vendors to a greenhouse

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - Imagine entering a heated greenhouse, decked with Christmas décor, and filled with local vendors.
Well, that's exactly what the first-ever District 6 Christmas consisted of.
People from all over the Wabash Valley came out to experience this unique event -- where over a dozen small businesses set up shop.
Each one brought something different, and festive to the table.
The best part is, 10% of all market sales are being donated to a local family in need.
"A family in the Wabash Valley, the Bacholl family...they own a business called The Wood Crew, and their son Crew who is almost 2-years-old...he has autism and some spinal injuries, and they are really in need of a service dog," owner Kristen Witt said.
District 6 Market also offers special classes all-year-round.
They even have some taking place this week.