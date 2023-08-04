Driver crashes into south Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Qdoba Mexican Restaurant was heavily damaged early Friday.
Qdoba is located at 3510 Riverside Plaza on Terre Haute's south side.
Someone ran into the building at around 3:30 Friday morning.
Workers were there early Friday cleaning up a lot of glass and debris.
The owner told us they are looking for a dark colored Dodge Ram with significant front end damage.
We have reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information.
News 10 will bring you that information as soon as we get it.