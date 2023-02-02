 Skip to main content
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam

  Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe.

That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam.

One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard.

Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.

They also say if it stays up and someone were to get hurt the county would be responsible.

"I've seen people go out, swim underneath there, touch the wall and come back. It's that kind of stuff that's gonna kill somebody. It's to the point now where it really can't be restored," Adam Grossman from the parks department said.

Grossman says it's unlikely the whole dam will come down. He also says taking it down will help wildlife in the area, especially fish.

If the dam comes down, the creek could reopen for fishing.

The public meeting is planned for February 15.

It starts at 6 P.M. inside the Vigo County council chambers.

That's located at 127 Oak Street in Terre Haute.

