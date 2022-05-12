Clay County courthouse closed for two days

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County courthouse in Brazil will be closed today and tomorrow, May 12th and 13th.
County commissioners say bed bugs were found in two offices on the third floor.
It was decided that the entire courthouse should be fumigated.
Commissioners say they were told the biggest concern was not the bugs themselves, but the eggs that might be in the rooms.
The fumigation will kill all bugs and eggs.
In addition to being closed today and tomorrow, as a precaution, officials say nobody should be in the courthouse on Saturday or Sunday.
The courthouse will reopen on Monday morning.