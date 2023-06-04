Canines for CODA raises money to support domestic violence and sexual assault victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some folks got to hang out with some furry four-legged friends for a good cause!
CODA held its Canines for CODA fundraiser at Fairbanks Park. Folks could bring their dogs out for a walk to benefit the organization and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Emily Murray is the executive director with CODA. She talks about how dogs can help people through dark times.
"I think the connection between dogs and humans has been going on for - I don't even know - tens of thousands of years. We just have this bond with dogs and it just helps us relax and have fun," said Murray.
Those who came out got a nice t-shirt and even a doggie bandana for their furry friends.