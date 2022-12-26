Brazil's mayor talks 2023 plans for the city

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local officials are looking ahead to a new year full of new projects and growth for their cities.
Brazil, Indiana Mayor Brian Wyndham says the city is working on several improvement projects for 2023.
This includes moving one of the city's main water lines to make way for a new bridge and a new phosphorus removal at the wastewater treatment plant.
The construction of a splash pad at Forest Park is also in the works.
Wyndham says each of these projects will only improve the city of Brazil.
"You always want to do things that you can really make happen. Fight the battles that you can fight. Do a lot of the things we can do. We can do a lot of good here," Wyndham said.
Wyndham also says grants have been a huge help to the city.