All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&