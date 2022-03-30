All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following river at the following location in Indiana... White River at Petersburg. ...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following rivers and locations in Indiana...Illinois... White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to Monday afternoon. Flooding on the White River is not expected to impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight to 13.0 feet and then begin rising Thursday morning. It will then rise to about flood stage late Friday morning with a reading of 16.7 feet Saturday evening. It will fall below flood stage again early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&