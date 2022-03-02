All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River is past Shoals. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is expected to last until March 3. Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area waterways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM EST /930 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 19.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday morning to 12.1 feet and then begin rising early Wednesday morning. It will then rise again to 13.3 feet Wednesday evening. It will fall to 11.1 feet and then begin rising Friday, March 11. It will then rise again to 11.9 feet Friday, March 11. It will fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&