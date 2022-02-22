All You Need to Know for Tuesday

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison,
Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central Indiana,
Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen,
Parke, Putnam and Vigo.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure will move across the lower Great Lakes this
afternoon and evening...allowing a cold front to drop
southeast across central Indiana. Copious amounts of moisture
will feed the system and result in numerous showers and a few
thunderstorms over central Indiana through midday with
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early
evening. Additional rainfall amounts up to an inch are
possible with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&