You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT...

Light snow is possible late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Up to
around one half inch of snow accumulation may occur, mainly
across southern Indiana. This could cause some icy spots on roads,
but widespread or significant travel impacts are not expected.

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's all you need to know for Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's all you need to know for Tuesday, December 7, 2021. 

Recommended for you